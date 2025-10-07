Top Turkish diplomat calls for strengthened development in Turkic States

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the significance of self-development for Turkic countries on Monday.

Speaking to the Azerbaijani press in the city of Gabala on the sidelines of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, Fidan said the world is undergoing profound changes, and geostrategic shifts are affecting all regions, including the Turkic world, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

“But the institutionalization of the Organization of Turkic States and its increasingly coordinated actions make us more resilient to crises. This is the institutional stance we jointly present,” he said.

Fidan stressed that advancing the economies, infrastructure, technology, defense capacities and basic services of Turkic states strengthens each nation.

“When each strong state comes together, a stronger structure emerges. Therefore, as long as we continue on our current path, God willing, we will face a Turkic world more resilient to global crises,” he said, noting that leaders will discuss this issue Tuesday in Gabala.

Expressing his pleasure at being in Gabala for the summit, Fidan said: “We would like to extend our respects to (Azerbaijani) President Ilham Aliyev. We have been to (the capital) Baku many times, and all meetings have been held there, but introducing and hosting the leaders of the Turkic world in such a beautiful city is truly remarkable.”

