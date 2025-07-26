Turkish FM meets Balkan counterparts in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings on Saturday with his counterparts from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Montenegro in Istanbul, as part of the Balkan Peace Platform Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Hakan Fidan met with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Elmedin Konakovic, Serbia's Marko Duric, and Montenegro's Ervin Ibrahimovic, according to a statement on the Turkish Foreign Ministry's official account on X, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the inaugural session of the Balkan Peace Platform, which was launched in Istanbul under Türkiye’s initiative with the participation of several Balkan countries.

The platform aims to strengthen dialogue, mutual trust, and cooperation among regional nations while seeking lasting solutions to common regional challenges.

