Turkish FM to visit Algeria for strategic discussions

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to visit Algeria on April 20–21 for strategic talks, according to diplomatic sources.

During his two-day visit, Fidan will co-chair the third meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group (JPG) with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, according to information obtained from Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Fidan, who is expected to be received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is also expected to inaugurate the Turkish Consulate General in Oran during his visit.

In his meetings, Fidan is expected to review the preparations for the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, which will be held during Tebboune’s planned visit to Türkiye.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to address the negotiation processes of agreements aimed at strengthening the legal framework between the two countries.

Fidan is also expected to emphasize the need to make efficient use of opportunities in economic cooperation to achieve the targeted trade volume of $10 billion between Türkiye and Algeria.

He is also expected to underline the importance Türkiye attaches on enhancing existing energy cooperation with Algeria for its energy security.

He will discuss potential projects and partnerships in the defense industry based on mutual benefit, and exchange views on regional and global issues, particularly the Sahel, Libya, Syria, and Gaza.

News.Az