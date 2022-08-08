Turkish FM: We are sincere regarding the process of normalization in S Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We are sincere in the issue of the influence of normalization and close neighborhood relations in the South Caucasus," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlud Çavuşoğlu, News.az reports.

He said that we are using the favorable conditions created by Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War to create lasting peace in the region: "Our mutually appointed special representatives with Armenia continue to hold meetings. We do not consider it separately from the processes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and our main goal is normalization and cooperation efforts in the entire region. The tensions that occurred in the region in recent days have shown once again how fragile the ceasefire is. Of course, our solidarity with Azerbaijan will strengthen during this period,"Çavuşoğlu stated.

News.Az