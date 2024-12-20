Turkish forces neutralize 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces neutralized 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, through airstrikes, the country’s National Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

The ministry, posting on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed that the Turkish Armed Forces had secured a key position in Zap, northern Iraq, and were continuing operations in the area, News.Az reports.“Our fight against terrorist organizations will continue wherever they may be, until the last terrorist is neutralized!” the ministry stated.The term "neutralized" is used by Turkish authorities to refer to terrorists who have been killed, captured, or surrendered, according to Anadolu.The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks against Türkiye.In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

News.Az