Turkish foreign minister set to visit Russia next week

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to make an official visit to Russia on May 26–27 at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

During the visit, Fidan will be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin and will hold a meeting with Lavrov, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with other senior Russian officials, including Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky -- who led the Russian delegation at the Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul on May 16 -- as well as Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

In his meetings, Fidan is expected to discuss in detail issues related to bilateral relations between Türkiye and Russia.

Two key regional actors will review the current status of cooperation in key areas such as trade, energy, and tourism, and evaluate potential future steps.

Fidan is expected to reiterate Türkiye’s commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as express satisfaction with recent critical developments that indicate progress in that direction.

He is also expected to reaffirm Türkiye’s readiness to continue playing a facilitating role in the negotiations between the parties, as it did in 2022 and also on May 16.

Sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues, including Syria, Gaza, and the South Caucasus.

