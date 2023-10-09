Turkish Foreign Minister to pay a visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Azerbaijan tomorrow, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry announced, News.az reports.

According to the Ministry, the chief diplomat will participate in the 27th session of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers to be held in Shusha.

"The meeting will evaluate the work done in the context of cooperation within the ECO in 2023 and its results, and discuss current issues on the ECO agenda. Türkiye, which has taken the lead in the establishment of the ECO, will continue its collaborative efforts with friendly and brotherly countries in the ECO region towards enhancing peace, stability, and prosperity." - as stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





News.Az