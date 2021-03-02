Turkish foreign minister, UN envoy discuss Libya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday met with Jan Kubis, the special UN envoy for Libya, in the Turkish capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

Cavusoglu said on Twitter that they discussed recent developments in the intra-Libyan political process and the formation of a new interim government.

“Our support to ensure stability in brotherly Libya will continue,” he added.

On Oct. 23, 2020, the UN announced a permanent cease-fire agreement between Libya’s warring rivals during a meeting of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in Geneva.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Turkey supports the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli, as well as a peaceful resolution to Libya's problems.

News.Az