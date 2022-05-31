Turkish Foreign Ministry summons French, German ambassadors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of France and Germany to lodge a protest over the rallies recently held by supporters of the PKK terror group in these countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at Anadolu Agency’s Editor's Desk at the agency’s headquarters in the capital Ankara, News.Az reports.

Cavusoglu also commented on the militarization of eastern Aegean islands by Greece. He noted that Athens violated the status of the islands and called on Athens to demilitarize them otherwise, a debate on sovereignty will begin.

