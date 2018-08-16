Turkish, French presidents discuss economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone on Thursday about economic and financial ties, according to presidential sources, Anadolu Agency reports.

The discussion focused on the economic and financial situation in Turkey, according to a statement issued by the Elysee Palace.

The French president "recalled the strong economic and trade links between the European Union and Turkey and underlined his commitment to a stable and prosperous Turkey."

"He assured President Erdogan of France's support in this regard," read the statement.

The two leaders agreed to set up a meeting between Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his French counterpart as soon as possible, said the presidential sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Erdogan and Macron underlined the importance of further developing economic and financial ties between the two countries as well as mutual investments.

The two presidents also discussed the situation in Syria. Macron underlined "the importance of Turkey's role and communication with all the countries concerned, including Russia and the United States, to avoid escalation, and called for strengthened bilateral contacts between France and Turkey in the coming weeks."

Erdogan and Macron agreed on the need to accelerate joint efforts "for a credible and inclusive political process, the only way to guarantee the stability and unity of Syria and to allow, in due course, a secure, dignified and voluntary return of refugees, under the conditions of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees."

