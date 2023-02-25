Yandex metrika counter

Turkish health minister meets with Azerbaijan’s medical personnel in quake-hit Kahramanmaras

“Brotherly Azerbaijan stands by us with its support and sharing our grief,” Türkiye's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on his Twitter account as he met with Azerbaijan’s medical personnel in quake-hit Kahramanmaras province, News.Az reports. 

“One of the mobile field hospitals in Kahramanmaras was set up by Azerbaijan. We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan’s medical personnel who spares no efforts to work together with our doctors and healthcare workers,” the Turkish minister tweeted.


