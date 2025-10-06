Turkish, Kyrgyz foreign ministers meet on sidelines of OTS summit in Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a post on the social media platform NSosyal.

According to the ministry, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers session of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Gabala, northern Azerbaijan, ahead of the 12th OTS Summit, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

No additional details about the meeting have been disclosed so far.

News.Az