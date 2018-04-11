Turkish leader congratulates Ilham Aliyev for his reelection as Azerbaijan’s President

On April 11, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a telephone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

The Turkish President congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the presidential election, and wished him new successes in his presidential activities for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

The head of state expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his attention and congratulations.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence that friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries will continue to develop in all areas.

According to the preliminary results announced by the Central Election Commission, 86.09 percent of voters cast ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az

News.Az