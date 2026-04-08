Ukraine strikes oil terminal in Crimea, Kyiv says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s military says it has struck a major oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea, targeting what officials describe as a critical fuel supply hub for Russian forces.

According to Ukraine’s drone forces commander Robert Brovdi, the strike hit an oil terminal in the port city of Feodosia, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The facility is considered one of the largest maritime oil terminals on the peninsula and plays a significant role in supplying fuel to Russian troops stationed in Crimea.

The reported strike is part of a broader Ukrainian campaign targeting energy and logistics infrastructure linked to Russia’s military operations.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on oil depots, refineries, and fuel storage facilities in recent months, aiming to disrupt supply chains supporting Russian forces.

Russia, in turn, relies heavily on energy production and exports as a key source of revenue, particularly amid the ongoing war.

There has been no immediate confirmation from Russian authorities regarding the reported strike or the extent of any damage.

The situation remains fluid, with details likely to emerge as both sides continue to report developments.

News.Az