Kuwaiti air defenses intercept hostile missile and drone attacks
https://www.gulf-times.com/article/723578/region/kuwait-intercepts-hostile-missile-drone-attacks
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence announced early Wednesday that its air defences successfully intercepted hostile missile and drone attacks.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army stated in a release that the explosions heard across various areas were the result of air defence systems intercepting the incoming attacks, News.Az reports, citing Gulf-Times.
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