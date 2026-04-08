Ilham Aliyev congratulates Iran on US ceasefire deal

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday to extend congratulations on the ceasefire announced between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.

During the call, Pezeshkian thanked President Aliyev for his congratulations and for the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Iran, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The two leaders also exchanged views on issues related to bilateral cooperation.

News.Az