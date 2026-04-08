Greece set to ban social media for under-15s next year

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Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Tuesday that Greece will prohibit children under the age of 15 from accessing social media starting January 1, 2027.

In a post on social media, Mitsotakis said the decision follows extensive consultations with parents and young people, many of whom raised concerns about sleep disruption, rising stress levels, and excessive mobile phone use among children, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“The scientific evidence is clear: when children spend long hours in front of screens, the brain does not rest,” he said, describing the move as “a difficult but necessary measure.”

The prime minister noted that the legal and regulatory framework for the ban will be introduced in the summer of 2026, with full implementation scheduled for early 2027.

Acknowledging potential resistance from younger generations, Mitsotakis said the government’s responsibility is not always to be “pleasant,” but to act in the public interest.

He also encouraged young people to consider how social media affects their overall well-being.

News.Az