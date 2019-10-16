Turkish media highlight Turkic Council summit in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish media have widely covered the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) held in Baku.

The bilateral meeting held between presidents Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey was in the media spotlight.

Anadolu Agency, IHA News Portal, TRT Haber, aHaber, NTV, CNN Turk TV channels as well as leading newspapers, including Hurriyyet, Turkiye gazetesi, Aksam, Milliyet and Sabah posted articles on the summit, its side events and bilateral meetings between Turkic leaders.

News.Az

News.Az