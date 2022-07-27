Turkish MFA condemns Abdulla Shahid's visit to so-called "genocide monument" in Armenia
- 27 Jul 2022 19:57
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175648
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/turkish-mfa-condemns-abdulla-shahids-visit-to-so-called-genocide-monument-in-armenia Copied
"It is not understood the visit of the President of the UN General Assembly and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives Abdulla Shahid to the so-called "genocide monument" during his visit to Armenia," a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Minister, APA reports.
According to the statement, someone who was performing a neutral position as the President of the UN General Assembly should have been careful and responsible.