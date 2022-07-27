Turkish MFA condemns Abdulla Shahid's visit to so-called "genocide monument" in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"It is not understood the visit of the President of the UN General Assembly and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives Abdulla Shahid to the so-called "genocide monument" during his visit to Armenia," a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Minister, APA reports.

According to the statement, someone who was performing a neutral position as the President of the UN General Assembly should have been careful and responsible.

News.Az