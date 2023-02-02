Yandex metrika counter

Turkish minister of energy and natural resources to visit Azerbaijan

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

He will participate in the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council which is due to take place in Baku on February 9.

At the meeting, Dönmez is likely to share the latest information on Türkiye's achievements in the field of energy trade.


