Turkish minister urges villagers to leave cities

Turkish Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Ahmet Esref Fakibaba urged the villagers to leave cities and return to the villages, the country’s Ministry

The minister said that the villagers who will leave cities and return to the villages will receive 300 heads of small cattle, as well as additional salaries, according to Trend.

The minister added that the Turkish government is also beginning to implement the livestock development plan.

"The plan entitled "Be the master of your work" will be carried out under the slogan "Do not leave the villages",” the minister said.

Fakibaba also stressed that in case of an increase in the number of small cattle, the ministry will buy livestock from the villagers.

By the end of 2017, the Turkish population reached 80,810.525 million people. Meanwhile, 7.5 percent of the population lives in villages.

