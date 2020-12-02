Turkish MoD congratulates Azerbaijani people on victory in Patriotic War

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey congratulates the fraternal Azerbaijani people on a brilliant victory on the battlefield against Armenia, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense told Trend.

This victory is a matter of pride for both Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

News.Az