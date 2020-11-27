Turkish MPs issue statement condemning resolution of French Senate

+ ↺ − 16 px

MPs of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and the IYI Party issued a joint statement condemning the French Senate's resolution on the so-called ‘republic’ in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Anadolu Agency reports.

On November 25, the French Senate adopted a biased resolution calling on the French government to recognize the so-called 'republic' in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

On November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented a draft resolution No. 145 "On the need to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", which was discussed and adopted on November 25.

The resolution came forward following Azerbaijan successfully liberating its territories previously occupied by the Armenian armed forces.

News.Az