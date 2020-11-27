Turkish MPs issue statement condemning resolution of French Senate
MPs of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and the IYI Party issued a joint statement condemning the French Senate's resolution on the so-called ‘republic’ in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Anadolu Agency reports.
On November 25, the French Senate adopted a biased resolution calling on the French government to recognize the so-called 'republic' in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
On November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented a draft resolution No. 145 "On the need to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", which was discussed and adopted on November 25.
The resolution came forward following Azerbaijan successfully liberating its territories previously occupied by the Armenian armed forces.