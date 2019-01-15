Turkish official: Settlement of Karabakh conflict to ensure region’s development

+ ↺ − 16 px

The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will ensure development in the region, Turkish Presidential Aide Yalcin Topcu said, Trend reports via the country's media.

The continuation of the conflict is a real threat to the security of the region, Topcu said.

The whole world, including the UN, recognizes that Azerbaijani territories are under occupation, he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

