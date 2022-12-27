Turkish, Pakistani militaries hold joint drill in Karachi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish and Pakistani militaries took part in a weeklong joint exercise in Pakistan's southern port city Karachi, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Heroes of friendly and brotherly countries are together for 'Crescent and Star'! 'Crescent and Star-2022 Exercise' was held with the participation of underwater attack (SAT) teams from the Turkish Naval Forces and Iqbal Teams from the Pakistan Navy," the ministry said on Twitter.

The exercise, held on Dec. 19-25, aimed to increase the interoperability between the naval forces of both countries, developing cooperation in the military field.

Last year, the two countries held their first-ever joint exercises with the Azerbaijani military in Baku.

Relations between Türkiye and Pakistan have reached new heights in recent years thanks to the cooperation between their defense industries.

News.Az