Turkish parliament ratifies motion on Iraq, Syria

Motion enables Turkish government to deploy troops in Iraq and Syria for another year.

The Turkish parliament ratified on Wednesday a motion to extend the state’s authority to launch cross-border military operations in northern Iraq and Syria for another year.

The motion, which was submitted by Turkish cabinet, had previously allowed the Turkish military to carry out cross-border operations from Oct. 31, 2017, until Oct. 30, 2018.

The motion stated that Turkey attaches great importance to the protection of Iraq's territorial integrity, national unity, and stability.

"However, the existence of PKK and Daesh in Iraq poses a direct threat to regional peace, stability and the security of our country," it added referring to terrorist groups in the region. ma

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin. On March 18, Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army liberated the Afrin district center.

