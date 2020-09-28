Turkish parties condemn Armenian attack on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's mainstream political parties on Monday unanimously condemned the Armenian attack on Azerbaijan, Anadolu Agency reports.

They include the ruling Justice and Development Party and its ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), along with the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and Good (IYI) Party.

"As political parties having representation in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, we strongly condemn the attack with heavy weapons by the Armenian Armed Forces targeting Azerbaijani civilian settlements and soldiers on Sept. 28 in clear violation of the cease-fire and international law in Upper Karabakh,” according to a joint statement.

Turkey supports Azerbaijan’s right to self-defense in line with international law to protect its people and ensure territorial integrity, it added.

Stressing that Nagorno-Karabakh has been under Armenian occupation for 30 years, it said Turkey reaffirmed support for a peaceful solution to end the occupation in line with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The parties called on the international community to stand by Azerbaijan, which has suffered from occupation and reckless attacks by Armenia.

