Turkish people defended Motherland during 2016 failed coup attempt – ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The people of Turkey took to the streets and defended the Motherland during the July 15, 2016 coup attempt masterminded by the FETO terrorist organization led by Fethullah Gulen, said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral.

The diplomat made the remarks in Baku during a press conference dedicated to the 4th anniversary of the failed coup attempt in Turkey.

“We were able to defeat the traitors of the homeland. The FETO-led coup attempt claimed the lives 251 Turkish citizens. Immediately after the coup attempt was thwarted, the Turkish government started to clear the whole country of accomplices of the FETO terrorist organization,” he said.

The ambassador noted that Azerbaijan strongly supported Turkey in the fight against terrorists.

“Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev was the first to call Turkish leader Erdogan to express his support. We have always been united with Azerbaijan in the face of all challenges and problems. One of the first and largest operations outside Turkey to detain FETO members was conducted in Azerbaijan. We always declare that we stand by Azerbaijan in any issue,” he added.

News.Az