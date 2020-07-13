News.az
Erkan Ozoral
Tag:
Erkan Ozoral
President Ilham Aliyev awards Turkish ambassador “Dostlug” Order
10 Apr 2021-11:17
Azerbaijani president receives Turkish ambassador
10 Apr 2021-11:10
Turkey demands Armenia’s provision of minefield maps to Azerbaijan
05 Apr 2021-13:33
Switching to trade in national currencies will allow Azerbaijan, Turkey to reach target of $15B, envoy says
05 Apr 2021-12:59
EXCLUSIVE: Those responsible for deadly Barda attack cannot be called ‘human’ – Turkish ambassador
28 Oct 2020-16:31
Turkish ambassador meets head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh
18 Aug 2020-13:21
Ambassador: Azerbaijani FM’s visit to Turkey – very important stage in deepening bilateral ties
11 Aug 2020-17:20
Turkish people defended Motherland during 2016 failed coup attempt – ambassador
15 Jul 2020-12:30
Recent Armenian provocation against Azerbaijan – new manifestation of aggression: Turkish envoy
13 Jul 2020-13:27
