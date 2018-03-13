Turkish PM's 2-day Azerbaijan visit starts Wednesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s prime minister will travel to Azerbaijan on Wednesday to attend the 6th Global Baku Forum in the capital Baku, the Prime Ministry has announced, APA re

Binali Yildirim will meet his Azerbaijani counterpart Artur Rasizade as well as Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Parliament Speaker Oktay Asadov during his two-day visit, said a Prime Ministry statement.

At the forum, Yildirim will deliver a speech at a session titled “Power: Big Powers and the Others.”

The forum, focused this year on the theme “Bridging Gaps to create Inclusive Societies,” is organized by the Baku-based Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Yildirim will also hold bilateral talks with other heads of states during the forum and meet representatives of the press and business world, said the statement.

News.Az

