Turkish president awards Azerbaijani volunteer for assistance in aftermath of earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aykhan Allahverdiyev, an Azerbaijani volunteer, a participant in the 44-day second Karabakh war and a representative of the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan, who provided help to the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye, was awarded a Turkish high award, Azerbaijan's Youth Foundation told News.Az

At the award ceremony in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Aykhan Allahverdiyev with the "For Outstanding Services to the Republic of Türkiye" medal.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

The death toll of the earthquake in Türkiye reached 50,783.

News.Az

News.Az