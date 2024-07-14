Turkish president condemns assassination attempt on Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump on Sunday, extending his sincerest wishes for a speedy recovery, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"I strongly condemn the assassination attempt against the 45th President of the United States and presidential candidate, Mr. Donald Trump," Erdogan stated on X.Erdogan extended his heartfelt wishes for Trump's recovery, expressing solidarity with Trump, his family, and loved ones. "I believe that the investigation into the attack will be conducted most effectively to ensure there is no shadow over the US elections and global stability."He emphasized, "The perpetrators and masterminds must be brought to justice swiftly.""As Türkiye, we stand with our friends and allies, the American people," Erdogan added.Trump was targeted in an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, just days before he was set to accept the Republican nomination for a third termThe shooting resulted in the death of one spectator and critically injured two others. The incident is being investigated as a potential assassination attempt, with the shooter also killed.

News.Az