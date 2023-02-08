Turkish President Erdogan expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Just as Türkiye stood by brotherly Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan also stood by Türkiye at these difficult times for the country,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he visited Türkiye's south to inspect post-quake efforts in disaster areas after Monday's deadly earthquakes, News.Az reports.

Having familiarized himself with the search and rescue operations carried out by the Azerbaijani rescue teams, who have been dispatched to Türkiye to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.

News.Az