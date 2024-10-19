Yandex metrika counter

Turkish President Erdogan receives German Chancellor Scholz

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday received German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Istanbul, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The two leaders are holding a closed-door meeting at the Dolmabahce Palace.

Scholz arrived in Istanbul late Friday to meet Erdogan. The meeting follows an encounter in September at the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.

News.Az 

