Turkish President Erdogan to chair security meeting in Istanbul on Saturday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair a security meeting Saturday in Istanbul, according to the nation’s communications director, News.az reports citing Anadolu.

"By the decision of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a security meeting will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 14:30 (1130GMT) at the Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul,” Fahrettin Altun wrote on X.

The development came after six Turkish soldiers were killed in a PKK terror attack in northern Iraq.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Chief of General Staff Metin Gurak and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin will attend the meeting, said Altun.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women children and infants.





News.Az