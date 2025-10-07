Turkish President Erdoğan wraps up visit to Azerbaijan
Photo: Azertac
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has wrapped up his visit to Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at Gabala International Airport, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
President Erdoğan was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and other officials.