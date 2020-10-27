Turkish president files complaint against Dutch MP Wilders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday lodged a criminal complaint against Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders over an insulting tweet, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Fascism is not in our book, it's in your book. Social justice is in our book," Erdogan said on Sunday at a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in the eastern Malatya province, calling Wilders a "fascist".

His remarks came after Party for Freedom leader Wilders, known for his anti-Islam stance, shared on Twitter an insulting cartoon of the Turkish president which was denounced by several Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

News.Az