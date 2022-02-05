Turkish president, first lady test positive for omicron variant of coronavirus
- 05 Feb 2022 17:04
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
"The results of the COVID-19 test that I had with my wife, after having mild symptoms today, were positive. Thankfully, we are going through a mild one," Erdogan said on Twitter.
He added that they will be working from home.
