Turkish president, first lady test positive for omicron variant of coronavirus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"The results of the COVID-19 test that I had with my wife, after having mild symptoms today, were positive. Thankfully, we are going through a mild one," Erdogan said on Twitter.

He added that they will be working from home.

News.Az

