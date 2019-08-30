Turkish president marks 97th anniversary of Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a message to mark the 97th anniversary of Victory Day, APA reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Describing the victory in 1922 as a declaration of will for independence, Erdogan said: “Our nation is ready to show the same sacrifice and courage for the sake of this homeland today as it did yesterday.”

The struggle of the Turkish Armed Forces within and outside our borders to protect our national survival is the most “obvious” example of Turkey’s determination, Erdogan added.

“We are determined to break all the pitfalls against our country in northern Syria, Iraq and the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.

“We will never allow the seizure of the rights of our nation and the Turkish Cypriots,” he added.

Erdogan also honored Mustafa Kemal Ataturk -- the founder of the Republic of Turkey -- and wished divine mercy upon those who lost their lives in the battle.

