Turkish president reaffirms commitment to EU membership

The Turkish president has reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to become a member of the European Union, describing it as the country's "strategic goal," News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“Full membership in the European Union is our strategic goal. It is in our common interest for the EU to approach Türkiye from a similar perspective," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint news conference with his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis in Ankara.Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987 and has been a candidate country since 1999. Membership negotiations started in 2005 but entered into a stalemate after 2007 due to the Cyprus problem and opposition by several member states.Touching on global and regional issues, Erdogan said the massacres in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023, threaten not only regional stability but also global security.The Turkish leader said permanent peace can only be achieved through a two-state solution, and the international community must now weigh in.Speaking of the Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, Erdogan said a fair solution to the conflict is possible through diplomacy, but initiatives excluding Russia will not yield results.

