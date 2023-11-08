Turkish President shares post on occasion of November 8 - Victory Day

Yandex metrika counter

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a publication on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

"From the bottom of my heart I congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on November 8 – Victory Day. Karabakh is the land of Azerbaijan,” the publication said.


