Turkish President shares post on occasion of November 8 - Victory Day
- 08 Nov 2023 22:25
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a publication on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
"From the bottom of my heart I congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on November 8 – Victory Day. Karabakh is the land of Azerbaijan,” the publication said.