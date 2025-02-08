Turkish president to visit Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan for official talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay official visits to Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan next week, the country’s communications director said Saturday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Fahrettin Altun said on X that Erdogan will travel to the three nations at the invitation of their leaders from Feb. 10 to 13.

During the visits, Erdogan will hold talks to review bilateral relations in all aspects and identify joint steps to advance cooperation through concrete projects, Altun said.

After visiting Malaysia, Erdogan will co-chair High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings in Indonesia and Pakistan, the Turkish official added.

Agreements in various fields are expected to be signed to strengthen the legal framework of bilateral ties, and Erdogan will meet with business leaders in the host countries, according to Altun.

Regional and global issues, with a particular focus on the situation in Gaza, will be discussed, he added.