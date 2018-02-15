Turkish president, US secretary of state meet in Ankara

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met the U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, at the presidential complex in capital Ankara on Thursday, APA reports quoting Anadolu agency.

The meeting, which was closed to the media, started at 7.40 p.m. local time (1640GMT).

Tillerson is on a two-day working visit.

He is also expected to meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday to discuss bilateral relations and international developments. The meeting is expected to be followed by a joint news conference.

