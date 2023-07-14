Turkish president voices hope for Black Sea grain deal extension

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday voiced hope that the parties to the Black Sea grain deal will extend the agreement set to expire on Monday, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"We are preparing to host (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in Türkiye in August. We are of the same mind on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor.

"(UN Secretary General Antonio) Guterres sent a letter to Putin. I hope that with this letter, we assure the extension of the grain corridor deal with the joint efforts of us and Russia," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

This will help solve the problems of poor African countries, Erdogan said, adding that Putin had also agreed with this.

Previously, Putin offered to send grain to poor countries free of charge.

News.Az