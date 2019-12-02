Turkish presidential advisor talks TANAP project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is a mega project aimed at peace and prosperity of not only fraternal Azerbaijan and Turkey, but also countries of the entire region, Turkish Presidential Advisor Yalcin Topcu told Trend Dec. 2.

Topcu noted that the TANAP project is also a clear example of fraternal relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan are one nation - two states, and by implementing TANAP and other projects we have proved it once again,” said the Turkish presidential advisor. “Turkey and Azerbaijan will always remain fraternal countries.”

The opening ceremony of the Phase 1 of the TANAP was held on Nov. 30, 2019.

The opening ceremony took place in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey. In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Phase 0 took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018 as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

