Turkish servicemen leave for Azerbaijan

A group of servicemen from the Turkish Armed Forces has left for Azerbaijan under the command of a Turkish Brigade General, according to Turkey's NTV Channel.

Starting from January next year, Turkish servicemen will work with the Russian servicemen in the Joint Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center for the Control of the Ceasefire.

In case of violation of the ceasefire, direct contacts will be established with Moscow and Ankara, as well as with Baku and Yerevan. At the same time, the Turkish army will participate in demining and humanitarian assistance in liberated areas in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

The Joint Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center is located in the liberated territory of Aghdam.

News.Az

