Turkish UAV Bayraktar Akinci successfully test-fires supersonic missile

The Turkish high-altitude unmanned combat aerial vehicle Bayraktar Akinci, manufactured by Turkish defense company, Baykar, successfully test-fired a IHA-230 missile Friday capable of hitting targets at a distance up to 140 kilometers (90 miles), News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. 

The test firing of the missile, Türkiye's first air-to-ground supersonic missile developed by Türkiye's defense giant Roketsan, was completed successfully, Baykar said in a statement.

The UAV-230 Missile, fired by Bayraktar Akinci in the Sinop Firing Range, hit the point 140 kilometers away on the Black Sea with a direct strike.


