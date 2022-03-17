Turkish, Ukrainian FMs meet in Lviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Ukraine’s Lviv city for a visit, News.Az reports.

During the visit, Cavusoglu met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

“Expressed once again our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Our efforts to end this war and achieve a lasting ceasefire will continue,” the Turkish FM tweeted.

Turkiye’s top diplomat on Wednesday visited Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine. In Moscow, Cavusoglu reiterated Turkiye’s readiness to organize a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.

News.Az