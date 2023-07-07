Turkish, Ukrainian presidents meet in Istanbul for talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodoymyr Zelenskyy met in Istanbul for talks on Friday, News.az reports citing Anadolu.

After one-on-one talks at the Vahdettin Mansion, Erdogan and Zelenskyy will hold inter-delegational meetings to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Black Sea grain deal which is set to expire on July 17, and ensuring peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

The leaders are also expected address a joint news conference.

News.Az