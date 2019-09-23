Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

Erdogan and Trump spoke over phone, according to a statement by the Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications.

Earlier on Sunday, Erdogan also hosted South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham at Peninsula Hotel.

President Erdogan on Saturday arrived in New York to attend the 74th session of UN General Assembly.

Earlier, Erdogan said he would address international peace and security issues at the UN General Assembly on the first day of the General Debate on Sept. 24.

News.Az

News.Az